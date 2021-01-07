Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 205.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

