Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYX. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Alteryx stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 694.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,276,542 shares of company stock worth $261,183,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

