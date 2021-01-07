Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $147.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.75.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.40. 1,520,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,676. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.11, a PEG ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock valued at $261,183,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

