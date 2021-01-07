Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALTR. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Hart sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $391,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $208,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,020,658. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

