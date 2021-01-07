Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Trading 8.2% Higher

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. 316,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 153,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $314.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 817,633 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 123,098 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

