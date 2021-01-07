Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

ATEC stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alphatec by 7.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 336.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

