Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.