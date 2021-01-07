Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 6,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,985,221.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.