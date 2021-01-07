AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This is an increase from AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of AIO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,451. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07.

