Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 2,000 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $765.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

