Alkermes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 733 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alkermes by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 43,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.