Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.58. 3,341,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,642,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.