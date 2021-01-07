Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

