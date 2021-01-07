Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

