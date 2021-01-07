Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,609,000 after buying an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alcoa by 32.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

