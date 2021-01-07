Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACI. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.41.

ACI stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $48.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

