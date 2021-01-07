Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

