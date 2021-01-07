AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading 14.5% Higher

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.37. 3,684,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,165,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

