Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

EPA AIR opened at €90.17 ($106.08) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.54. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

