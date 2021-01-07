Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

