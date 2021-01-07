Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

