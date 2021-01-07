Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

