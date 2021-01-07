Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.97) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

