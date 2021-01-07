Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.18.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.54.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

