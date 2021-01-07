Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 107,661 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 20.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

