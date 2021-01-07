Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 4,211,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

