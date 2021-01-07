Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 8.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 614,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 909,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

