Aeron Market Cap Hits $112,143.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $112,143.00 and approximately $75,217.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.