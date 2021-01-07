Aeron (ARNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,217.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Aeron has a market cap of $112,143.00 and $75,217.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars.

