aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.09 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $69.09 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

