Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.72.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.