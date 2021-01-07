Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.00

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 2986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Advantest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.