AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE ASIX opened at $22.20 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $622.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 24.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

