adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts predict that adidas will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

