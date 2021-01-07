adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €330.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €330.00 ($388.24) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €264.28 ($310.92).

FRA ADS opened at €291.70 ($343.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €284.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €266.44. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

