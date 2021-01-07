Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. EMS Capital LP lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 7.9% during the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 12,160,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 890,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $853,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

