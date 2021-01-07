adbank (ADB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $697,930.60

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One adbank token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $697,930.60 and $69,489.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,379,167 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.