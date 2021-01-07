AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $50.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 70,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,784. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

