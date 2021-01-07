Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable Sells 4,258 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XLRN stock opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $136.25.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,930,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.