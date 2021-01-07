ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 23.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

