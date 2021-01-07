AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,929.97

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,929.97 and traded as high as $2,000.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $1,950.00, with a volume of 20,424 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,929.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,875.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.70 million and a PE ratio of 98.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

