AAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,421% compared to the typical volume of 369 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.