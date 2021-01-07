AAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,421% compared to the typical volume of 369 call options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE AIR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
