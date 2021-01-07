A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.53 million, a PE ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $163,635. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in A10 Networks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

