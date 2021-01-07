A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.