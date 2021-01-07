$97.56 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post sales of $97.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.60 million and the lowest is $97.51 million. Upwork reported sales of $80.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $364.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.51 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $438.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

UPWK traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,468. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

