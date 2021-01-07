8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.