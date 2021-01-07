8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $134,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 12,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $201,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 140.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 1,264,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.83. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

