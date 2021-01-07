$876.05 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $876.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $873.50 million and the highest is $878.14 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $835.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 7,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 476,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

