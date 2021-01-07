$778.90 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $778.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.00 million and the highest is $784.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS opened at $125.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

