$755.45 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $755.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.56 million and the lowest is $746.45 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

CRL opened at $254.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $37,548,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

