$702.71 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $702.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.90 million and the highest is $711.60 million. TopBuild reported sales of $662.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $14,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $8,610,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $7,631,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded up $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $186.19. The company had a trading volume of 443,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,416. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $200.32.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

